Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,922 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KL. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

