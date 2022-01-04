Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $188.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.