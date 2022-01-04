Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,305 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.