Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,772 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 75,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

