Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $176.45 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.