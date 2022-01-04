Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.31. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.77. 1,340,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,133. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

