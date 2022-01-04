Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNI. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 111,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,259. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,167,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

