Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Increased to Buy at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Atlantic Securities reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$161.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$90.98 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

