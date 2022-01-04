CarGurus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 459% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,551 call options.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,245 shares of company stock worth $25,100,268. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.