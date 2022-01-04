Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €171.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €171.43 ($194.81).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

ETR:AFX opened at €183.30 ($208.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €106.80 ($121.36) and a fifty-two week high of €202.00 ($229.55). The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 69.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €177.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €178.01.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

