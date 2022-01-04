Carry Market Cap Reaches $89.57 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $89.57 million and $7.58 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00143787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,761,961,717 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

