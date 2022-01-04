Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $108,569.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

