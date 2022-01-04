Castle Market Capitalization Achieves $13,505.36 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $13,505.36 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00290408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

