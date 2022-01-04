Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.42 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

