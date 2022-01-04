Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

