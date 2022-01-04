Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.85 on Monday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

