Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $70,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 418.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 37.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,430. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

