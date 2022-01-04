Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of PacWest Bancorp worth $76,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,531. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

