Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $60.54 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 531,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,539,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.07. 1,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,395. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

