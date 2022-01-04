Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 12,689 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 3.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $271,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

