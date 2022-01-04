Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $647.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

