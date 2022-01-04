Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 211,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

