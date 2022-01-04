Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 212.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.