Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

