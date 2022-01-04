Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

