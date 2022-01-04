Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. 242,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,386. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

