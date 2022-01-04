Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $669.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

