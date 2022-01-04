Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

