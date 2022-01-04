Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $701,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $595.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.86. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

