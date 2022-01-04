Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $937,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $365.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $366.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

