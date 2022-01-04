Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average is $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.