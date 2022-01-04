Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 691 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.