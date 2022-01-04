China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 46,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

RNHEF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. China Dili Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

