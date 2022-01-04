Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,690.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,737.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,768.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

