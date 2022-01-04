CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.26. 31,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 41,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

