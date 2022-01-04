Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

