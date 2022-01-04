Cim LLC Acquires 155 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $284.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.48.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

