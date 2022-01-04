Cim LLC Buys 71 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cim LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $409.36 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.82 and a 200 day moving average of $342.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

