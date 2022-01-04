Cim LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

