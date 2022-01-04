Cim LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $1,195.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,071.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $833.58.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

