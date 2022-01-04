Cim LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 3.3% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

NYSE:EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

