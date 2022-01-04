Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.34

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 16516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $7,148,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

