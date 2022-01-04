Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average is $206.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

