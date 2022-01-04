Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $549,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BC opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Several research firms have commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

