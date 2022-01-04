Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

