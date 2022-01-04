Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Covanta were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,709,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,322,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 67,278 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after buying an additional 105,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

