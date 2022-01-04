Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.62.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.