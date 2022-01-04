Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.81.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

