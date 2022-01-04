Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 921.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,576 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

