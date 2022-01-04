Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.59 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Shares of MDT opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

